SPAIN’S Vice President, Pablo Iglesias, Attacks Politicians Who Have Been Vaccinated – and Calls for Their Resignations

-- Advertisement --



The Vice President and Minister of Social Rights has called for the “immediate” resignation of mayors, officials and regional councillors who have had the “shamelessness of skipping the line” of vaccination and getting ahead of people with dependence.

Iglesias has thus requested the immediate resignation “regardless of the party in which they are” of public officials such as the Minister of Health of Murcia, Manuel Villegas.

Manuel Villegas today (January 20) offered explanations after skipping the protocol and getting vaccinated last week: “There has been no will to hide anything. There has been no distinction between professionals, without favourable treatment or privileges, since the conviction that what had to be done has been done. I am aware that we are living in a very difficult situation.

“I want to apologise to the people who have been offended. These ten months our management has been totally transparent so that society was informed. I regret that what happened could cast a shadow over our work and work,” he said.

However, Pablo Iglesias said: “I want to express my indignation,” describing those in positions of power who have skipped the defined protocols as “ethically and morally unacceptable,” which is why he calls for their resignation “regardless of the party they are in.”

“People in a situation of dependency are people in a highly fragile social and health situation and this pandemic has revealed the extent to which the most fragile people are dependent people,” said Iglesias.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Vice President Attacks Politicians Who Have Been Vaccinated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.