‘OPERATION LOST ANGELS’ rescues 33 missing children in massive Los Angeles human trafficking operation.

According to the FBI a staggering 30 plus children that were previously missing have been rescued as part of the FBI’s ‘Operation Lost Angels’. The FBI is currently running over 80 child exploitation and human trafficking task forces in the United States. In 2020 the FBI arrested over 450 traffickers and ran a staggering 664 investigations for human trafficking.

‘Operation Lost Angels’ has been a joint operation that has been run by the FBI, the County sheriff’s department in LA, and the Los Angeles police department. There were also helped by over two dozen agencies for law enforcement. This operation has been a terrific success and over 30 vulnerable children have been rescued from modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

The investigation began on January 11, and the FBI Assistant Director Johnson said, “The FBI considers human trafficking modern day slavery and the minors engaged in commercial sex trafficking are considered victims,”

He added that “While this operation surged resources over a limited period of time with great success, the FBI and our partners investigate child sex trafficking every day of the year and around the clock.”

Of the rescued children one had been a victim of kidnapping, and several had been vulnerable missing children who were known to have been be sexually exploited in the past.

