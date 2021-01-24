Granada Hit with Over 30 Tremors in 24 Hours

THE town of Granada has been hit with over 30 tremors in 24 hours, including earthquakes and after-shocks.

In the last few days Granada has been hit with a series of earthquakes, the largest of which was suffered yesterday Saturday, January 23. Yesterday’s quake registered in at 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale and damage was seen in the towns of Atarfe and Santa Fe. This is the largest earthquake that Granada has seen since the mid-80s.

The city was further hit yesterday afternoon as the Metropolitan Belt was shaken and a 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale tremor hit the town of Granada. In the last 24 hours the town has seen a staggering 30 plus tremors according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The town of a Atarfe suffered a small earthquake at around 11 am yesterday, the magnitude of which was only 1.5. This small quake was barely noticed but was the first in the chain of some 30 plus tremors. Only an hour later Santa Fe was struck with a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at 12:15 pm. Unfortunately, this caused damage to the town and since then a series of low intensity quakes have been seen by Santa Fe and nearby towns including Vegas del Genil, Maracena, Albolote, Chauchina, Atarfe.

Carlos González, an expert at the IGN said “We know that there have been some more that cannot be detected because they have a very low magnitude,”

He considers this good news because “As the energy of these earthquakes is released, it is more unlikely that one of greater intensity will occur”.

The scientist also insisted that the depth of the quake is far more important than the magnitude, and that Granada is used to these types of events.

