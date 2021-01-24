Matt Hancock Contradicts Boris over new strain

The health minister Matt Hancock has contradicted directly the prime minister Boris Johnson.

The health minister talking today Sunday, January 24 exclaimed there is no evidence that the new strain of the virus is more deadly even by 30 per cent as has been suggested by the prime minister.

“There is no certainty” about the higher mortality of the British strain of the coronavirus he said. This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted that it could be more lethal.

Mixed messages at a time like this from government officials is probably the last thing anyone needs, and there have been calls for clarity from both sides of the house not surprisingly.

Here in Spain, infections and deaths from coronavirus rise and hospital pressure increase as infection cases rise to over 2.5 million citizens.

Thankfully the restrictions increase too, and stricter measures and lockdowns will hopefully put a stop to the rise, but for some who don’t make it through contracting Covid, the measures will have all been too little too late.

Across Europe, the battle continues, and the hope of returning to normal by summer 2021 is beginning to fade, but like every day throws up something else and another battle we can only try and stay safe and hope for a better tomorrow.

