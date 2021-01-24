Israel Vaccinates Teenagers Ahead of School Exams

ISRAEL has begun vaccinating teenagers in order for them to sit their school exams, as the country continues to be the world’s most successful jab rollout.

The Health Ministry of Israel announced that 16 to 18-year-olds, with parental permission, will be entitled to receive Pfizer vaccinations so that they can sit their important school exams. Their results will determine university places, as well as affecting their military service which is compulsory for most Israeli youths.

A health ministry spokesperson said that the initiative is designed “to enable their return to school and the orderly holding of exams”. The ambitious plan comes as Israel enjoys the rank of being the world’s most vaccinated country.

By the end of 2020, 10% of Israelis had received the jab – by far the fastest rollout in the world. As of December 19th, one-quarter of the country’s 9 million residents have now been inoculated. The country plans to reopen its economy in February.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has recorded 596,000 Covid cases alongside 4392 deaths. The country has largely blocked the entry of foreign nationals into Israel during the Covid crisis.

