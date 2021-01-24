Israel Closes Airport amid new restrictions.

Israel has decided to close its international airport amid safety concerns for its Citizens.

The country wants to limit the chance of any more Covid infections by perimeter closure, and it approved that today this Sunday, January 24.

The Ben Gurion airport’s closure on Tel Aviv’s outskirts from early tomorrow Monday, January 25 till January 31.

With this closure, all flights to and from abroad will be interrupted except for humanitarian flights approved by a special committee.

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a virtual meeting of ministers no country is about to do what we are doing, a hermetic closing of the skies to halt this deadly virus gaining entry to our country.

The country was also about to announce a de-escalation of the confinement, which has only just managed to lower the infection rate.

More than 2.5 million people have been vaccinated in Israel in just over a month, and almost a million of them have already had the second dose.

It’s understood a million more people would be vaccinated this week as the skies fall silent.

Up to now, Israel with 9 million people has registered 595,000 cases of coronavirus and 75,000 remaining actives and 1100 in a serious condition.

Closing the sky and continued confinement, the order of the day for Benjamin Netanyahu and his people for now at least.

