UK Police Seize Almost a Tonne of Cocaine Stashed in Banana Shipment

AUTHORITIES in the UK port city of Southampton have seized nearly a tonne of cocaine stashed in a banana shipment bound for Europe.

-- Advertisement --



The cocaine, which the Home Office claims has a street value of £76 million (€85 million), was discovered by officers when they found “anomalies” in the banana shipment passing through Southampton’s busy port.

The banana shipment was packed with the Class A drug, with the Home Office saying the haul amounted to 946 kilograms – almost a tonne. It is believed that the shipment originated in Colombia and was bound for the European drug hot spot of Antwerp, Belgium.