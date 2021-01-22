SMUGGLER managed to swallow over a kilo of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle drugs into Britain.

After swallowing over one kilo of cocaine a drugs smuggler from Holland has been apprehended and arrested. The cocaine is worth a staggering £80,000.

Henry Michael Penijn, aged 36, had lived in the Netherlands but with no fixed address. He was flying from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic into Gatwick Airport. He was stopped by the Border Force on December 12, 2020 and has been investigated by the National Crime Agency NCA.

Mark McCormack, NCA Branch Commander said, “Organised crime groups need couriers like Penijn to bring their illicit commodities into the UK. Ninety-three packages of cocaine is a significant amount for one person to swallow, and for that reason we suspect that this may not have been Penijn’s first time.

“It is also an extremely dangerous method to use. If any one of those packages had split or burst the consequences would likely have been fatal.

“The class A drugs trade is almost always linked to serious and organised crime, with local communities and the people within them suffering as a result.”

When Penijn was stopped he admitted to having swallowed over 90 cocaine packages and the NCA found the cocaine to be 64 per cent pure on testing. This would give the cocaine a street value of £80,000 once cut.

Lewes Crown Court tried Penijn on 19 January 2021, and he was sentenced to four years in jail.

