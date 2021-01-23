Tributes Paid to “Fearless” Manchester PC Who Died from Covid

TRIBUTES have been paid by the colleagues and community of for a “fearless” Manchester policeman who tragically lost his life to Covid-19.

PC Abbasuddim Ahmed, known as Abbas or Abs, tragically passed away in a Manchester hospital on Thursday (January 21st) after contracting Covid-19 in December.

Based in the northern city’s Trafford area, colleagues of Abbas have described the 40-year old officer as “completely fearless” and “the greatest brother in and out of work” who was “such a lovely man who was never seen without a smile on his face”.

He joined the Greater Manchester Police Force in March 2017 but had been working from home since contracting coronavirus to look after his health. The beloved officer is survived by his wife and young children. Chief Inspector Neil Cook, of the Trafford division, said: “Our thoughts are with Abbas’ wife Rebecca and two young children who are understandably devastated by his loss and we are giving them all the support that we can at this time.”

On Friday, January 23rd, London’s Metropolitan police broke the sad news that one of their officers had also died from Covid-19. PC Michael Warren had served with the Met since 2005, and was described by colleagues as a “lovely, genuine and hard-working police officer.” The 37-year old is survived by his partner and children.

These two tragic deaths have highlighted the great risks taken by police and emergency services working on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic

