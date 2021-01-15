Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID after Being Spat At

CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE OFFICER tests positive for COVID-19 after being spat at by a suspect.

The incident occurred on January 6 in Soham, Cambridgeshire near midnight. The officer had been in attendance at an incident as there had been “concern for a person”. The suspect first spat at the officer, before saying that they had COVID-19 according to the BBC.

Liz Groom, chair for the Cambridgeshire Police Federation said, “It seems a bit of a weapon to some people – it’s that extra threat ‘I’ve got coronavirus‘ and then they spit.

“You can imagine the stress and the anxiety that causes the officer and also their family.

“The officers have families at home and what they don’t want to do is go home and infect their family as well.”

It cannot be definitively confirmed that the suspect spiting at the officer caused the COVID-19 infection, but both the suspect and the officer have been confirmed as being positive for the virus.

