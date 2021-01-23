Thousands Turn Out For Mallorca Protest

THOUSANDS turn out for Mallorca hospitality industry protest

Some 2,000 cars and 1,000 people attended a peaceful protest in Mallorca on Friday, January 22 to demonstrate against the current measures which have seen bars and restaurants shut their doors, and to demand the resignation of the regional government’s president, Francina Armengol.

The Balearic Forum of Solidarity and Progress originally issued an appeal to all Mallorcans to join a motorised protest at 11am at the Parc de la Mar, but that didn’t stop hundreds turning up on foot also. Organiser Victor Sanchez said that everyone was welcome at the demonstration but that it was to remain peaceful and strictly “apolitical”.

“We don’t have party colours. What we want is to work, and they are prohibiting us,” Sanchez said.

The caravan of vehicles honked their horns as they travelled through the centre of Palma to the Consolat de Mar, while those on foot waved banners and flags and chanted for the resignation of the government, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

As well as disgruntled members of the hospitality industry, the leader of Vox in the Balearics, Jorge Campos, joined in with the caravan.

Elsewhere on Friday, hundreds of people joined a demonstration on the streets of Torrevieja to protest against the total closure of the hospitality sector by the Valencian government. The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, came out into the crowd and listened to the concerns of those present for over an hour.

