HUNDREDS of Torrevieja hospitality workers turn out in protest against government lockdown restrictions

More than 400 disgruntled workers from the Costa Blanca’s hospitality industry joined a peaceful protest in Torrevieja on Friday morning, January 22 to demonstrate against the regional government’s decision to close all bars and restaurants in the region until February 3. The group, carrying banners and posters, converged on the Plaza de la Constitución shortly after 10am.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the councillor for Commerce and Hospitality, Rosario Martínez, and the mayor of Security, Federico Alarcón all turned out in support of the hoteliers and spent around an hour listening to the concerns of those present.

The demonstration went off without a hitch, a source in Torrevieja told the Euro Weekly News, and although there was a noticeable police presence they didn’t feel the need to intervene with protesters at any point.

Torrevieja’s demonstration is only one of many scheduled to take place over the coming days, as hospitality workers throughout the Valencian community plan to stand up and fight against the total shutdown of an already crippled industry.

On Tuesday, January 19, Valencian President Ximo Puig delivered the devastating blow that all bars, restaurants and leisure venues would have to shut their doors for at least 14 days. Additionally, all non-essential retail in the area has to close at 6pm. The president also announced that he is considering legal avenues to restrict family gatherings to cohabitants only.

