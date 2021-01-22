YOUTH DETENTION CENTRE outbreak is linked to most of the Covid cases recorded in Oria, in Almeria.

Despite the small population in the town of Oria, the incidence rate of the virus recently shot over the 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and has continued to grow. The ‘Tierras de Oria’ detention centre for minors reported that both staff and residents tested positive for Covid, when a minor showed Covid-19 symptoms after being transferred into the facility earlier in January.

The centre is around 65 per cent occupied at the current time and has over 220 staff, 50 of which fulfil security based roles. The outbreak in the centre is currently affecting 46 people. Of these, eight people have been in close contact with infected people so are having to be quarantined and 38 people have been confirmed as having Covid-19.

According to Europa Press sources in the Andalucian Government have commented that the majority of the positive cases are now among staff of the facility and seven security guards are positive for the virus along with 23 of the Ginso company’s some 178 staff that look after the centre.

The current 14-day rate of infection in Oria has risen to over 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the actual number of cases reported for today (January 22) is 52. This means nearly all the cases recorded in the town are linked to the detention centre outbreak and that town residents are subject to perimeter closures and bars are closed to limit further infections.

