Giant Fireball Seen in the Sky Over Madrid

A GIANT FIREBALL was seen in the sky over Madrid early on Thursday morning.

Thursday morning saw an asteroid hit the Earth’s atmosphere, at the staggering speed of 120,600 km/h. This then created a sight that could be seen in many parts of Spain, a giant fireball flying through Madrid’s sky.

While a stunning sight, it was not entirely unusual as on January 13 another fireball was spotted streaking across the sky over Andalucia and towards Morocco. This ball of fire passed through the sky at a speed of 65,000 km/h, at a much more viewer friendly hour than the Madrid one. The Andalucian meteor was seen at just after 10pm.

Madrid’s ball of fire shot thought the sky at 3.56am and was detected by the La Hita meteor observation station in La Puebla de Almoradiel which is in Toledo. The SMART project which is part of the Andalucia Astrophysics Institute (IAA-CSIC) recorded the event. They aim to study how the Earth’s atmosphere is effected by objects in space and they use constant sky monitoring to accomplish this.

SMART has other installations in Spain, and the meteor was also seen at their La Sagra station in Granada and Almeria’s Calar Alto. According to the La Hita observation centre the meteor experienced multiple explosions and at around 20 kilometres high the meteor disintegrated while still over Madrid.

