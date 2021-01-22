New James Bond Film Release Delayed for the Third Time

007 FANS are disappointed at the news that the release of the latest James Bond film has been delayed for a third time due to Covid-19.

No Time to Die was originally meant to hit cinemas in April 2020, but was postponed until October due to the pandemic. Its release has now been cancelled for a third time, with studio MGM saying fans will hopefully be able to see it by October 2021.

The latest installment will be the 25th James Bond film and the final appearance of Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent. Lea Seydoux and Remi Malik will co-star in No Time to Die.

Spectre, the most recent Bond film, made around 740 million euro following its 2015 release with cinema chains saying they are dependent on big blockbusters to sell tickets. Cineworld said that the industry was “unviable” without major releases, and during the pandemic closed all its UK and Irish branches indefinitely.

MGM is concerned that, while cinemas remain open in some regions, the pandemic would gravely impair the massive profits expected from the Bond thriller. The film is one of the most expensive ever made, with a budget of a quarter of a billion dollars.

Other major films delayed by Covid are sci-fi epic Dune, superhero adventure Morbius, and 80s classic spin-off Top Gun: Maverick.

