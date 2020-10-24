James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ Could Be Streamed on Netflix or Apple TV

James Bond could be streamed on Apple TV or Netflix as MGM is now under ‘serious pressure’ to sell No Time To Die after the two streaming giants offered ‘monster amounts’ of cash for the film.

James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ is the most highly anticipated, yet severely delayed film ever to find its home on Netflix or Apple TV, as the two streaming giants look to shell out mega-money to stream 007 from their platforms.

The news that the film – No Time to Die – was potentially going to a streaming service was first dropped by film critic and screenwriter Drew McWeeny on his Twitter. ‘I can’t get my head around the idea that we may well see James Bond debut on Apple TV+ or Netflix,’ he shared in a Thursday tweet. ‘The numbers I’ve been hearing the last few days are INSANE.’

McWeeny tweeted that there was ‘serious pressure’ for MGM to sell the film, given the impact the coronavirus pandemic continues to have on theatrical releases. Hundreds of cinemas in the UK reportedly shut their doors for the last time while waiting for the bond release.

Multiple insiders at rival studios and companies said that a possible Bond sale was explored overtly, and believe that MGM was at least open to the possibility of unloading their crown jewel for a princely sum. The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly €600 million. A sale of this magnitude would be led exclusively by Kevin Ulrich, the chairman and CEO of MGM’s majority owner Anchorage Capital Group, insiders said.