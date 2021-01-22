MINISTERS have been urged to intervene as an IT loophole lets people jump the queue for the vaccine, that are not eligible.

As the Covid-19 pandemic sees further tightening of restrictions and the UK is in its Third National Lockdown the vaccine programme is well under way, but people are still looking for ways to queue jump and get in first. This is despite vulnerable people and health staff desperately needing to be vaccinated as a priority.

-- Advertisement --



It has been discovered that people have found an IT loophole in the online vaccine booking system made by Swiftqueue and they are taking advantage of it to jump the queue. Ministers have been asked to quickly step in after a standard investigation revealed the worrying issue.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Mr Ashworth said: “The vaccine programme is designed to save lives and reduce hospitalisations by prioritising those most in need.

“This loophole leaves many vulnerable and at risk waiting longer for life saving jabs.

“Ministers must intervene and stamp out this queue jumping.”

It turns out that the link that is meant to only be used by NHS staff due to be vaccinated has been shared, and that people have begun to book appointments and actually manage to get their vaccines. This is despite the Swiftqueue company insisting that “Anyone who books to get the vaccine fraudulently will be turned away – full stop.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ministers Urged to Intervene as IT Loophole Lets People Jump the Queue”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.