Germany Will Keep Heavy Lockdown Despite Drop in Cases

GERMANY will keep its heavy lockdown in place despite a drop in cases, the country’s health minister announced.

Jens Spahl, Germany’s Minister for Health, has asked the public to support the government’s move to retain the country’s harsh lockdown measures to prevent a “considerable worsening” of infection rates.

The Minister told a Berlin press conference that the measures would stay in place until “the end of February or into March”. He said the decision was partly based on fears of spreading the Covid mutations first detected in England, South Africa, and Brazil.

Germany reported almost 18,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, roughly 4,000 less than a week ago. The vast country’s death toll rose to over 51,000 on Thursday and has seen an increase of 1,000 deaths a day since the Christmas period.

Spahn told the conference that he understood the confusion of Germans, forced to live under strict confinements including a nightly curfew despite a drop in cases.

“The numbers of the last few days are encouraging. They’re going in the right direction. The infection rate is sinking. We’re seeing the first easing on intensive care wards … but it’s still a considerable burden with very many Covid-19 patients in the intensive care wards and in hospital.

“But the numbers are still too high, and what we need is to collectively use the intensified measures, despite the many hardships they bring with them, to continue to suppress the numbers … so that this virus is controllable,” said the Minister.

