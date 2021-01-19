Germany Discovers Another NEW Covid Mutant Strain.

GERMANY has discovered another new mutant Covid strain that is different to the UK and South African variants. This makes Germany the latest country to discover a new mutation of the coronavirus, with a new variant identified among a group of hospital patients in Bavaria. The previously unknown variant of the virus has been discovered among 35 patients at a hospital in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southeast Germany.

Further tests are urgently being carried out on virus samples from the patients. Officials said the variant is different from recently discovered variants in the U.K. and South Africa. The hospital’s deputy medical director Clemens Stockklausner told a press briefing today, Monday, that there was no understanding as yet on whether the mutation made the virus more transmissible (as with the variants discovered in Britain and South Africa), or more deadly.

“At the moment we have discovered a small point mutation … and it is absolutely not clear whether it will be of clinical relevance,” Stockklausner said. “We have to wait for the complete sequencing.”

Neither the British nor South Africa variants have been found to cause more fatalities, although as a result of their ability to spread more easily, they have caused more infections, hospitalizations and, sadly, more deaths. The U.K. and Ireland, in particular, have seen a rapid spread of the mutated virus, which has caused a surge in infections and left some hospitals struggling with an influx of patients.

