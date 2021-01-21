Race To Save Vaccines

As storm Christoph batters Britain the race is on to save vaccines.

Emergency crews in the UK who were scrambled after storm Christoph took hold, concentrated their efforts on a factory perilously close to a swollen river in Wrexham.

Floods have destroyed house contents across greater manchester as up to 2000 homes were evacuated due to the storm.

More rain and snow with dangerous and difficult icy conditions continue today Thursday 21 as individual brave battles against the elements are ongoing.2(two) Months of rain fell in 36 hours in the UK.

The factory close to the swollen river is in Wrexham and has supplies of the Oxford -Astra Zeneca vaccine stored there as it is used to produce the vaccine.

Teams worked through the night to protect the site from possible flooding, and the local area was evacuated with residents leaving their homes as a precaution.

The river Mersey was also close to breaking its banks, and its understood this is what led to the initial call for a mass evacuation in greater manchester.

Elsewhere the river Dee reached 16.4 metres which is a record high and prompted the immediate evacuation of Bangor on Dee where locals had to wait for specialist vehicles to take them to safety.

The prime minister Boris Johnson will tour the areas most affected in a helicopter today Thursday 21 to assess the damage and understand better the logistics of evacuation and the size of the task in hand.

