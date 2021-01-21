A NAKED maniac has been arrested carrying his dad’s severed head and wearing the intestines of a friend wrapped around his neck.

The shocking scene unfolded in Odessa in the southern Ukraine on Wednesday as the man rampaged naked through the streets while wearing human intestines around his neck and carrying the severed head of his father before being arrested.

-- Advertisement --



Witnesses who were disturbed and shocked by the events allege that Dmitry Ponomarenko, aged 30, came out of his flat and held “a severed head” while being “covered in blood and wrapped in guts”.

The Ukrainian police received numerous calls from locals reporting the incident and saying that they had seen a blood soaked man walking the streets in Odessa and carrying a severed head.

The horrific events are being investigated by the police who are trying to fathom the motive behind the suspected double murder. According to a neighbour the naked and blood soaked man placidly sat on local bench and start smoking before he stormed through the local streets and using the severed head to batter parked cars.

A neighbour told local media that “A naked and bloodied man, wrapped in guts and holding the head of a man came out of the front, sat on a bench and lit a cigarette,”

Police told the local media that as Ponomarenko was arrested he claimed that, “he is a god who is not worshipped”, at this time he was still holding the decapitated head of his father.

Inside the apartment police found two bodies, one of dad Igor Ponomarenko that had been beheaded and the other of Aleksandr Demchenko who had been eviscerated in the family kitchen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Naked Maniac Arrested Carrying His Dad’s Severed Head”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.