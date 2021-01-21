Attacker Crashed Car into House Before Attacking Woman

AN ATTACKER crashed his car into a house on purpose before attacking the woman inside while he was armed with knives.

Shaun Patrick Gorman, aged 65, had been drinking on the night of the attack, when he deliberately drove his car into a house. Gorman initiated the attack on December 21, 2019 when he drove his grey Mitsubishi Shogun through the garden fence in Westfield Road, Wellingborough, and then deliberately crashed his car into the back of the house.

After the crash he got out of the car, armed with two knives and then started to attack the young woman inside the house. He punched her multiple times, fracturing her eye-socket, but the 24-year-old woman luckily made a full recovery from her injuries.

Gorman attended the Northampton Crown Court this week and during the sentencing Her Honour Judge Crane, said, “You had been drinking whiskey and were two times over the drink drive limit.

“You drove round in a rage armed with two knives and drove deliberately though this woman’s fence and then into the house, being reckless as to the injury you might cause.

“Having driven through the wall, you then grabbed her around the throat and repeatedly punched her. This was done in front of her son. She was frightened for herself and her children.”

Gorman was sentenced to seven years in jail and has been disqualified from driving for four years and six months.

