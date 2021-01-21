A FRESH APPEAL has been launched for a woman who went missing 28 years ago. The woman’s family and police are appealing for help to find a woman that went missing 28 years ago, when she was aged just 16-years-old.

Jaime Ann Cheesman was only 16-years-old when she went missing and her disappearance was reported in November 1993. Even though police carried out extensive enquiries she has not been found. Possible Sightings of the missing Jaime have been reported too but they have not revealed her whereabouts.

-- Advertisement --



Dad Eric, aged 78, is desperate to know the whereabouts of his daughter, and sadly Jamie’s mum Barbara died and never knew what had happened to her.

Dad Eric launched the fresh appeal on what would have been Jamie’s 43rd birthday and said, “It’s been a long time but I am still hopeful. I do really miss her – like any dad would. I just want my daughter home.

“I don’t have a clue what happened to Jaime but I will never give up hope that I will see her again. I am confident she will be back home one day.

“I know she had a lot of friends in Grimsby, so I’m hoping that someone who knew them all may be able to help us.”

The investigation is now being led by Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington who explained how the lack of technology at the time, and the amount of time that has passed since the disappearance has made the investigation difficult. There is no CCTV and witnesses have struggled to remember the accurate dates when they think that she was spotted.

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A Fresh Appeal Has Been Launched After 28 Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.