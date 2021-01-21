Murcia and Valencia hospitality sector prepared to stand up and fight

THE Hospitality sector in Murcia and Valencia is holding protests against current restrictions which seriously affect them.

The president of Valencia Community, Ximo Puig, ordered the total closure of the catering and leisure industries beginning at midnight on January 20. In addition, all non-essential stores must shut at 6pm. The measures will remain in effect for at least fourteen days.

Following protests in Cartagena and Elche today, January 21, there are more planned for tomorrow, Friday, January 22 in Torrevieja and on Monday, January 25, in Valencia and Callosa del Segura.

After these, however, there are sure to be more, as protests have been taking place since mid-January in Valencia and Murcia. One without a date set so far will be held in Orihuela.

The protest in Valencia on Monday, January 25 will start at 11am from the City Hall Square. Organisers have asked that it be peaceful, with work uniforms and masks, and respecting social distancing.

The protest in Callosa de Segura, also on Monday starts at midday in Plaza de España under the same conditions and with the slogan “Catering feeds us all. You too! They are letting us die.”

The catering and hospitality sector is certain that now is the time to get out on the streets to fight for their businesses while they still have something to fight for.

More information about all planned protests can be found at Las Gastrocronicas de Paco Hernandez.

