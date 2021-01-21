Hospitality Workers In Spain’s Costa Blanca Protest Shut Down

HOSPITALITY workers all throughout Spain’s Costa Blanca will take to the streets to protest the sector shut-down

Workers from the hospitality and leisure industries in Spain’s Costa Blanca, operating under the Business Coordinator of Leisure and Hospitality of the Valencia Community, have organised a number of peaceful demonstrations throughout Alicante, Valencia and Castellon to appeal to the Central Government to lift the restrictions which demand that all bars, restaurants and leisure facilities close their doors for two weeks.

The protests begin on Thursday, January 21, where representatives will take to the streets in a caravan in Elche “to show the indignation and impotence before the restriction of their activity without being accompanied by a concrete and already defined aid plan to which they can avail themselves to face the loses that keep the blinds down every day that passes.”

Similarly, workers are planning a socially distanced protest in the heart of Torrevieja on Friday, January 22, where those affected are being invited to meet at 10am at the Plaza del Ayunamiento to demonstrate against rules that they feel are “arbitrary” and “ruled treason.”

“We are not to blame for the contagion,” the poster reads. “They are leading us to ruin.”

The president of the Community of Valencia, Ximo Puig, ordered the total closure of the hotel and leisure industries beginning at midnight on January 20. In addition, all non-essential stores must shut their doors at 6pm. The measures will remain in effect for at least fourteen days.

