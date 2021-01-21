Making an appearance

I read and shared a post on Facebook today because it really struck a chord.

“If we could look into each other’s hearts and see the challenges each of us faces, I think we would treat each other with more love, kindness, compassion and patience.”

Just this past week it came to light that a few people I’ve met over the past few years have gone through utter devastation and heartache in their personal lives but, who could have known from their appearance?

Until these recent conversations my “take” on them was that they are lovely people above all, but also seemingly with everything totally under control and not a care in the world, apart from the daily to-do list. However, as it turns out, although they were “making a wonderful appearance”, nothing was as it seemed.

No matter how rich, talented, beautiful or capable people may look to be from an outsider’s perspective, there really is no knowing what goes on behind closed doors: appearances are deceiving and more people are putting on a brave face than we can even begin to imagine.

I like to think that I’m not one to jump to conclusions but this was a sharp reminder that we judge others on many levels, but we shouldn’t. We all need to be more open minded, compassionate and empathetic and help others, even if we don’t get credit for it; just because we can.

With this in mind I hope you’ll enjoy meeting my guests for this first week’s Marbella Now of the year and appreciate how each and every one of them could benefit from your time to hear their stories and share their information. It won’t cost you anything and who knows, maybe something you see or hear might just strike a chord and also be of interest to you personally?

Whilst RTV Marbella re-vamps our studios I chose to record #MN290 at Art Caffé – Excellence Art Gallery. It has almost become a tradition to start off a new season with Massimo and Giuseppe, if for no other reason than the time and effort they both dedicate to keeping the gallery open, promoting art and Marbella. Plus they are also #ZeroHero partners!

Massimo Cedrini came to Marbella with the idea of opening a Chringuito (don’t we all?). Instead his artistic heart led him to establish his very own art gallery, with the talents of Giuseppe Carnevale as artistic director and curator.

As you will appreciate when you watch the shows this week, the art exhibits by Massimo himself and other talented artists make for an ideal venue to meet up, hang out, eat, host an event; or just for a DELICIOUS real Italian coffee. Walking into the place is like walking into little Italy; slap bang in the heart of our Golden Mile. Well worth a visit!

Monday – Massimo Cedrini / Tuesday – Esther Raez of Cudeca / Wednesday – Begoña Castillo of CIT Marbella, Artist Behzad Masoumi & Giuseppe Carnevale / Thursday Carol Woolnoth for Age Concern & Friday – Kathy Carrasco of Marbella Skol