Do you know what’s going on in Marbella Now? 

Monday 20th – Friday 24th July 2020



-We visited the Marbella Football Academy Summer Camp and met Vicente del Bosque!!!

I also chat with James Wheeler – Sports & Massage Therapist who visits people’s homes also for massages, specialising in Sports & Exercise Performance & Sports Rehabilitation.

-We chat with Garry Waite, author of “The Warm Warm” and an autobiography “Half my Life” which is available on Amazon and makes for an easy, entertaining read.

-Medium, healer and Minister Jan Siggs always sees things slightly differently to most and it makes for interesting viewing…

-We visit my choir, well actually it’s Karen Danzig’s Del Sol Singers – highly recommended socially and spiritually – singing is good for the soul!!

-A trip to Elviria to check out the Perla Blanca beach restaurant and peek at the beach bed guy who saved a swimmer from drowning.

-I discovered Studio 68 thanks to Arseniy Kobylyanskiy who used to introduce Kids talk on Mi Marbella FM and chat about the situation of orphans in Moscow and the plight of our local Malaga orphans.

Our first orphans from Malaga arrive at the San Pedro apartment as of 1st August – so any help will be much appreciated to keep the project going during the first months whilst we find them jobs.

-Friday’s treat was a business lunch at The Harbour Marbella with my #ZeroHero team, and the food was fabulous! We did the 2 course 20€ menu and a selection of tapas and it was truly delicious – best onion rings ever too! You really must check it out for yourself as it’s probably one of the most beautiful restaurants with the best views we have!

Monday 27th – Friday 31st July

-This week Monday takes us to our new ZeroHero partner G-Wine in San Pedro, Sunday lunch at The Boardwalk and the Kempinski Hotel pool and gardens.

-Melissa Butler of the American College of Spain explains all the opportunities for studying in the American system for high School and University whilst still being here in Marbella.

-We get insights into how to make claims against Banks with Maria de Castro, go scuba diving with Pancho Campo and Simply Diving in the Marbella Marina as well as a catch up with Jeremy Fergusson of IFA Spectrum and Charo of the Butterfly Children.. and so much more!!! Join us and be “in the know”.