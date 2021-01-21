Make sensory health a priority in 2021

Specsavers advises health-focussed resolutions for the New Year.

WITH many of us pledging to focus more on our health and wellbeing in the New Year, Specsavers Ópticas is urging people to make their eye health a top priority.

Martin Blake, store director at the Specsavers Ópticas Santa Ponça store, says: ‘There is a genuine concern that some people may have a symptom-free condition that has gone undetected because they failed to attend a pre-booked sight test.

‘We estimate that approximately 7,500 Specsavers Ópticas customers forwent their sight test last year due to lockdown restrictions[1]. Our stores remain open for appointments, with a series of hygiene and personal protection measures in place to ensure a safe and reassuring experience. We would urge those who have not seen an optician in more than two years to book an appointment as a matter of urgency.’

Stores across Spain have seen a spike of enquiries from customers seeking help for tired, strained eyes caused by extended hours in front of computer and phone screens. In fact, Specsavers research[2] showed that 33 percent of people noticed their eyesight deteriorate during the first lockdown, which is indicative of the increased time people are spending on their computers while working from home and binging box sets in the absence of other entertainment options.

‘A great New Year’s resolution we can all make in 2021 is keeping check of our screen time stats,’ says Martin. ‘Most phones have a feature to let you review your screen time use, allowing you to take action if you are going above your usual average.’

‘If you can’t help but be on screens for a large amount of your day, try the 20-6-20 rule, taking a break from screens every 20 minutes to look at something 6 meters away for 20 seconds.’

Regular eye tests help pick up problem early, and can help prevent avoidable sight loss, as well as detecting wider health concerns too.

‘As an essential service, opticians are not affected by Mallorca’s new restrictions and we are open to provide the full breadth of optical services to customers, including eye tests, frame repairs and the sale of glasses and contact lenses. We are absolutely committed to making sure that everyone is taken care of in the best possible way, both in the test rooms and in the rest of the store.

That’s why there are restrictions on the number of customers in the store at any one time, and we’ve introduced the highest hygiene and personal protection measures. Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our customers and colleagues, so every measure that we have taken is designed to put safety first. Please request an appointment in advance to help with social distancing.’

