Ready to Eat Service Returns to Mercadona Stores in Spain and Portugal

THE Mercadona supermarket chain is in the process of reintroducing its Ready to Eat service, which offers a selection of freshly made dishes which was suspended during the State of Alarm.

The company is to invest €170 million and train 4,000 new staff as it installs sections in 200 supermarkets in July and 500 more in October, with a further 150 new locations to be added before the end of the year.

Conscious of the consumer demand for healthier eating it is introducing a number of special dishes which includes vegetables, fish, and brioche-based sandwiches as well as a Hot Deli counter which will include Frango chicken, a Portuguese speciality.

All of the takeaway food will be served in sustainable packaging made from sugarcane or recyclable cardboard, which is in keeping with Mercadona’s active commitment to the environment.

To keep in touch with consumers (who it refers to as the ‘Bosses’), the company constantly conducts focus group sessions at its innovation centre located in Burjassot (Valencia), with the aim of listening to and capturing feedback on the food being produced by more than 120 specialist suppliers.