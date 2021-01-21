Patients had to be evacuated from Leeds Royal Infirmary this evening Thursday, January 21 due to an alleged arson attack.

Patients were evacuated into freezing temperatures when a suspected arsonist tried to burn down the Infirmary causing severe damage.

Yorkshire police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police officers and fire crews rushed to the scene after it was reported a man was seen trying to start a fire.

Patients were evacuated still in their beds being wheeled outside to safety as firefighters were inspecting blackened walls in part of the hospital.

Smoke had filled corridors of several areas of the hospital hence the immediate and emergency evacuation procedures.

A full police cordon surrounded the hospital area, and firefighters from specialist teams were seen to be bagging evidence just outside the entrance .in addition to the cordon around the hospital all traffic was diverted away from the hospital route with the emergency protocol.

After fire crews had isolated and made safe any damage caused by the fire, patients and staff were allowed back inside. Police confirmed enquiries by both fire investigation crews, and themselves were now ongoing. They had also confirmed they were called to the incident at 17.54 by a staff member who reported threats being made by an individual now believed to be in custody about the alleged offence.

Leeds teaching hospitals NHS trust confirmed a small fire had been contained by firefighters at the hospital it had been extinguished quickly and patients were allowed back inside once the area had been cleared safely.

