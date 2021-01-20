IT has been announced that the Costa del Sol Hospital has introduced new rules concerning access to its facilities and the accompanying of patients in all areas.

With immediate effect only minors (defined as under 18), close dependents, those who find themselves in a situation at the end of life or pregnant women during childbirth may have a companion and security will be enforced at hospital access points.

These measures are aimed at maintaining a safe environment for patients and hospital staff reinforcing prevention against Covid-19 in the face of the increase in the accumulated incidence that has been occurring in recent days.

In exceptional cases in which a companion is allowed, only one person per patient will be authorised, after carrying out a negative PCR result, who must be identified and remain in the room and must not wander in the corridors and other areas of the hospital.

The use of a mask is mandatory at all times, including inside rooms and frequent hand hygiene and other safety recommendations should be followed.

People who carry out care of and accompany admitted patients are also recommended that once outside the hospital they respect social distancing measures and avoid crowds and close contact with other people.

If symptoms related to Covid appear, such as fever, cough or respiratory distress, the caregiver must remain at home and notify the health services by calling 900 400 061.

Visits to those in hospital people are not allowed and in the case of those who go for external consultations, for tests or surgical interventions, the presence of a companion is only allowed for minors and dependents or when the nature of the treatment makes it advisable to have support upon leaving the hospital.

These new access control measures are in addition to those that have already been in place to regulate the entrance to the Costa del Sol Hospital for a few months. which has two access points in addition to the emergency room.

