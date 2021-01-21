French Students Promised €1 “Covid Meals” by Macron

All students enrolled at French universities will be given two meals a day for the price of just one euro, the country’s President Emmanuel Macron has promised as he announced further supports for young people during the pandemic.

“We must be able to provide better support,” said Macron at a meeting with students in the capital Paris on Thursday (January 21st). His pledge follows protests in which students called for more help to tackle loneliness and financial problems. France is currently imposing an 18:00-06:00 curfew as coronavirus cases have soared since Christmas.

Speaking to students at Paris-Saclay University, Macron also pledged that his government would rollout additional funds to offer further mental health supports for students. Vouchers will be distributed entitling struggling young people to seek the help of mental health professionals.

Macron also claimed that all students should be allowed on campus once a week providing adequate Covid safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of infections.



“Given what your generation has already gone through, we cannot but take into account your right to some on-site presence, to exchange with your teachers, and to meet with other students,” he said.

