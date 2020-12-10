France Will Impose 8 PM Curfew From December 15th

FRANCE has announced it will impose an 8PM curfew from December 15th, including New Year’s Eve, to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced plans to lift France’s restriction of movement on December 15th but will bring in an 8 PM curfew to prevent mass gatherings during the busy Christmas holiday period.

Families will be allowed to celebrate Christmas together, with the curfew lifted on December 24th for the night. Museums, cinemas, and theatres will remain closed in a backtrack on previous announcements. This move has angered members of the French cultural community.

Castex said that the country’s Coronavirus situation had ”considerably improved” since France rolled in a second lockdown on October 30th, with nationwide daily cases down from over 50 thousand to about 10 thousand. However, the PM warned that ”we are on a sort of plateau, we cannot let our guard down”.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told the public that ”we still have not exited the second wave”, and that it was vital to prevent mass gatherings on New Year’s Eve to prevent a national lockdown in 2021.

French actor and filmmaker Phillipe Lellouche decried the government’s decision not to reopen cultural venues, saying ”we are tired of not being given more consideration”. He pointed out that Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot had not attended the announcement conference, and said that cultural institutions were being ”left on the side of the road”.

