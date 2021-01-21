Entitled Predator Said He Groped Women Because of ‘Positive Responses’

ENTITLED and arrogant 20-something predator said he groped women because of ‘positive responses’.

Nicholas Arai-Tetsola, the ‘entitled’ 23-year-old, had claimed that he was good looking so he tended to receive a positive reaction when he randomly groped women.

Arai-Tetsola admitted to the assault of his victim who was on her way home and was speaking to her husband on the phone. She was at the Bank station, in London on an escalator on September 16, when Arai-Tetsola grabbed her bottom with his “full hand”.

The judge said the woman was “effectively alone” as due to the COVID-19 pandemic the tubes were not busy, and there were not many people around.

Suleman Hussain, Prosecutor told the court how the victim had been “scared and intimidated” after she was groped by Arai-Tetsola, who then calmly left pretending as if the assault had not happened.

The court heard Arai-Tetsola claimed to have no knowledge of the incident, and that he recreationally used Codeine, Valium and Xanex. Arai-Tetsola attends St Martins as a graphic design student and had been in trouble previously and was on probation when the assault took place.

District Judge Nina Tempia said, Arai-Tetsola “feels a sense of entitlement. His attitude towards women worries me. He actually says the groping has become less frequent.

“He was on bail the day after the attack for an incident against an ex-partner. I am worried about his sexual entitlement, his beliefs around consent, and in his own words the risk he poses would increase with circumstances.

“I’m concerned about this man’s behaviour, whether he is a predator, and I’m not saying that lightly.”

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered him to carry out 45 days of counselling for sexual offending, register as a sex offender for five years and pay compensation of £430. He will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

