46 PEOPLE have been placed in isolation for COVID-19 after being rescued from the Alboran Sea.

Three boats were rescued on Monday January 18, from the Alboran sea and the 46 people aboard were brought to the port of Almeria where then were tested for COVID-19, using antigen tests. Only two of the 46 people were women. Unfortunately, two positive COVID-19 results were returned and everyone that had been rescued has now been placed into quarantine.

According to Europa Press, one of the positives was for a minor and they were taken to a care centre straight away, where they will spend a minimum of ten days in quarantine while being monitored for the progression of the virus.

The other 44 people were transferred to the ‘Diverhotel Odissey Aguadulce’ hotel in Enix, which has been adapted for the purpose. Although none of the 44 had tested positive they will need to remain in quarantine to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Only two of three boats that the people were rescued from had a positive test for COVID-19, but travellers on all three boats had been in close contact. Two of the boats had carried 15 people and the other had been occupied by 16 people.

In the space of only 24 hours the Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil rescued over 35 boats, in the Almeria area. Some of the boats had managed to reach shore first, but others were intercepted during the crossing.

Earlier in January a further 48 people were rescued from the Alboran Sea including two children. They had left the Moroccan coast from the Melilla area and after an alert was raised the Salvamento Marítimo went to the rescue. They were then taken to Granada’s Motril Port.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Isolation for COVID after being rescued from the Alboran Sea".