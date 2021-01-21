Cuba Aims To Vaccinate Entire Population With Its Own Vaccine

CUBA aims to vaccinate its entire population with its own coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year

Covid developers in Cuba have made the bold claim that they could potentially vaccinate the entire country with their home-grown jab, Soberana 2, by the end of the year. If trials are successful, Cuba would be the first Latin American country to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, and would look at manufacturing some 100million doses in 2021.

“If all goes well, this year the entire Cuban population will be vaccinated,” said Dr Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Vaccination Institute.

Cuba “was the first candidate in Latin America and the Caribbean to have a vaccine in the clinical phase,” said José Moya, local representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), who said he is “optimistic”.

The Soberna 2 vaccine is currently in phase two trials; if this round is successful, third phase testing could begin as early as March. The country has been under an US embargo since 1962, and as such, “has more than 30 years” experience developing medical products and vaccinations for its own use.

Coronavirus figures in Cuba began creeping up in December, with speculation this was due to the country reopening borders for the arrival of international travellers.

