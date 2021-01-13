Cuba sets new daily Covid record despite ramped up restrictions

Tara Rippin
Cuba sets new daily Covid record despite ramped up restrictions in several areas.

THE government has tightened restrictions in several provinces and municipalities, including Havana, following a spike in coronavirus infections which has seen the country record its worst daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has today (Wednesday, January 13) reported 550 new positives – an unprecedented figure that brings the total to date to 16,044.

At least 158 ​​people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, three more than yesterday, and 29 patients remain in intensive care units, according to official government data.


The figures have worsened in Cuba since December, with speculation this is due to the country reopening borders for the arrival of international travellers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Cuba sets new daily Covid record despite ramped up restrictions".






Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain's largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

