Cuba sets new daily Covid record despite ramped up restrictions in several areas.

THE government has tightened restrictions in several provinces and municipalities, including Havana, following a spike in coronavirus infections which has seen the country record its worst daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has today (Wednesday, January 13) reported 550 new positives – an unprecedented figure that brings the total to date to 16,044.

At least 158 ​​people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, three more than yesterday, and 29 patients remain in intensive care units, according to official government data.

The figures have worsened in Cuba since December, with speculation this is due to the country reopening borders for the arrival of international travellers.

