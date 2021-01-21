£6000 FINE FOR PARTYGOERS

Home secretary Priti Patel has announced today Thursday 21 January that there will be fines for people attending parties during the lockdown.

The considerably hefty fines can range from £800.00 to over £6000 for repeat offenders.

These fines will be enforced and relate to people attending house parties of 15 or more people.

Many are asking does this mean that house parties are now ok if they are under 15 people!

Some of the rulings aren’t quite clear for everybody it would seem, but in its seriousness, it’s a hefty fine no one would want to pay unless you are a millionaire maybe.

This new fine structure comes into force next week, January 25 and will be enforceable only on parties of 15 or more.

Priti Patel said such irresponsible behaviour when people around us are losing their lives to this horrible disease must be punished, and its time to the crackdown.

She went on to say that not just the lives of others but the brave police officers sent to disperse such gatherings, their lives also put at risk.

There have been numerous gatherings and incidents where people have flouted the law and been near teach others at illegal parties. Clearly, the home secretary wanted to stamp out this behaviour with these sweeping fines form next Monday.

