Second person detained for stabbing of 18-year-old girl

A SECOND person has been arrested in Nerva, Huelva, in connection with the stabbing a young woman, aged 18, in the chest on Sunday, January 17.

A woman, 21, was arrested on Sunday for stabbing her with an 18-centimetre kitchen knife, although it is not yet known what led to the attack. She has since appeared in court.

The events took place at around 7.30pm in the countryside on the outskirts of the town.

The victim was taken to Riotinto Regional Hospital where she is said to be in a serious condition although stable and out of danger.

The Guardia Civil have revealed that a man has been arrested who is considered to have helped the attacker.

