A WOMAN, 21, was arrested in Nerva, Huelva, accused of stabbing another, aged 18, in the chest.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place at around 7.30pm in the countryside on the outskirts of the town.

It is not yet known what led to the attack with an 18-centimetre kitchen knife.

The victim was taken to Riotinto Regional Hospital where she is said to be in a serious condition although stable and out of danger.

Meanwhile, in Alcaudete, Jaen, a man, 33, died in a factory in Camino Llanos de Alcaudete after hitting his head. He was on a loading dock when one of the cables holding the structure in place broke and he fell. Local Police, Guardia Civil and Paramedics attended the scene and the work inspection department was alerted to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young woman in critical condition after stabbing in Huelva”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.