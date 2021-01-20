SCHOOLS warning of half-naked man targeting young girls in Selby, North Yorkshire.

Police are searching for a half-naked man that is allegedly targeting school girls in Selby. The man is said to be driving a blue Peugeot and Selby schools have written to parents to ensure that they are aware.

Allegedly the man first stops the school girls and asks for directions, it is only when they approach the car that they see that he is naked from the waist down.

According to The Yorkshire Post the letter said, “North Yorkshire Police have shared with schools in Selby that they are having concerns with a blue Peugeot approaching young girls, aged 13 and 14, and asking them for directions.

“When the girls have spoken to him, they have realised the alleged perpetrator is not wearing anything from the waist down.”

The man has been described as male, with dark hair and a dark beard and is thought to be in his 30s. He has been allegedly targeting girls in the Selby area as schools close.

