Credited skiers and hunters will be allowed to travel between provinces

DESPITE current restrictions, Andalucia will allow skiers and hunters to travel between provinces.

In order to stop the advance of the third wave of Covid-19, Andalucia has approved a new decree by which it restricts the entry and exit to and from towns which exceed 500 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days and does not allow travel between the region’s eight provinces (Malaga, Sevilla, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Almeria, Huelva and Jaen).

The restriction does not apply to people who have to travel for professional reasons, to attend health centres, educational centres or financial institutions, urgent administrative or judicial procedures, to care for dependents, return to the usual place of residence and other similar situations, all of which seems reasonable. However, the Decree allows both winter sports enthusiasts and hunters to travel.

The practice of winter leisure sports on snow or ice, which must be credited by presenting the subscription to use the ski lifts (forfeit) at a ski resort, previously purchased, will be permitted providing that the person does not come from a town with border closure. This is good news for Sierra Nevada.

Hunting activities linked to control overabundance of game species that can cause damage to ecosystems and road safety will also be allowed.

