Nurse Who Delayed Retirement to Treat COVID Patients Dies

AN emergency room nurse who delayed her retirement to treat patients with COVID-19 has tragically died from the virus.

An experienced nurse with around 50 years’ spent in Emergency rooms, delayed her well due retirement to stay on and treat patients when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Betty Grier Gallaher aged 78, died on January 10, only one day before her birthday.

She died where she had worked as an ER nurse for over 40 years, the Coosa Valley Medical Centre in Alabama. Betty had spent her time as a nurse not only helping her patients but helping mentor other nurses and always picked to do night shifts to help her mentor more.

When the COIVD-19 pandemic started spreading in the US in March, her fellow nurses attempted to get Betty to retire, but this only worked for two days, before she returned to work again, as she had missed it so much.

Betty spent nine months working with COVID-19 patients but sadly as she was making her rounds on December 19 she started to feel out of breath. Although she carried on insisting that it was only exhaustion, Betty was taken into hospital by ambulance the very next day. She soon tested positive for COVID-19.

Betty was a trooper during her time in hospital and even bought pizza her fellow medics on New Year’s Eve, just to show how much she appreciated them. She also refused to be taken to a different hospital, wanting to remain where she had worked and joked that no one else could do her hair right if she transferred.

Tragically Betty died of COVID-19 and left behind an extensive family.

