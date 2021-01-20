Body Found in Search for Dad Swept Out to Sea

A BODY has been Found in the search for dad Gareth Jones who was swept out to sea on Saturday with his pet dog.

Gareth Jones, aged 69 had been out walking pet cockapoo Connie, near the water at Tide Mills on Saturday at about 1 pm. His family reported him as missing when neither he nor Connie returned home that afternoon.

A search was launched but CCTV was discovered of Gareth and Connie being swept out to sea.

On Tuesday morning a body was found on the beach at Seaford, and police were alerted. The family of Gareth have been informed. Connie’s body was discovered on Monday at a beach in Brighton according to the Police.

After Gareth disappeared tributes described the Dad and Granddad as having ‘time for everyone’ and a being ‘wonderful’ man.

