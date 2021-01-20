Marbella On Track To Host The APT Tennis Tournament

MARBELLA is on track to host the world-renowned APT tennis tournament in March 2021

The Councillor for Sport, Miguel Cardeña has announced that he is hopeful that the APT tennis tournament will take place in March in the beautiful surroundings on the tennis courts in Puente Romano in Marbella. Speaking with Europa Press, Mr Cardeña said: “We have been working on it for a long time with the Junta de Andalucía and with the promoters of the tournament.”

“We thought that the time to achieve it would be longer, but the fall and the situation of other destinations has made the procedure accelerate,” he added.

The APT tennis tournament is one of the biggest in Spain after the Master 1000 in Madrid and the Count of Godo in Barcelona. The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, announced on Wednesday, January 20 that “we are very close to making Andalusia the third venue for the most important ATP tennis tournament in Spain.”

