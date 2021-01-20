SEVEN men have been jailed for a botched robbery on a hemp greenhouse that ended in a man’s death.

National Police in Almeria have identified and arrested all the men involved in botched robbery on a legal hemp plantation. The robbery occurred on September 30, and the owners became aware of the robbery after hearing noises at the greenhouse in La Cañada de San Urbano.

-- Advertisement --



When the noise was investigated the three owners were shot at, and all three were wounded, but one man died.

Police were able to track down all the men involved and seven men have now been jailed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jailed for Botched Robbery that ended in Man’s Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.