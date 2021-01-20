SEARCH for missing man in Viladecans, Barcelona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are looking for Francisco Juan, who went missing on January 10. He has not been seen since and he has hot made contact with his family.

Francisco Juan is 34-years-old and is 1.85 metres tall. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

His disappearance is under investigation by the Mossos d’Esquadra and they have appealed for help in finding the missing man.

