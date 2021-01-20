Autonomous Communities Will Ask the Government to Advance the Curfew

ALMOST All Autonomous Communities Will Ask the Government Today (January 20) to Modify the State of Alarm to Advance the Curfew

The Interterritorial Health Council will debate the request of several autonomous communities to modify the state of alarm to advance the curfew beyond 10 pm, as is currently set.

This comes after Castilla y León defied the state of alarm and moved their curfew to 8 pm without going through the proper channels. This decision made by their Junta has led the Government to take them to the Supreme Court in order for them to detail their decision.

They were given ten days to respond.

The autonomous communities set to ask the government today are; Cantabria, Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Madrid, Galicia, the Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Murcia, and the autonomous city of Melilla, who have all positioned themselves in favour of taking this step.

This would allow regional governments to advance the curfew to control the spread of the virus.

The current state of alarm, which is in force in the country until May, does not include the necessary tools to advance the restriction of night mobility before 10 pm. For this reason, these autonomies have demanded that the Government must consider a modification that allows regional governments to apply a curfew from before.

