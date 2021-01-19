URBAN ART hopes to boost visitors to Malaga’s Soho as crocheting duo cover the local trees, much to the delight and support of local businesses.

Urban art is being used to great effect to cover parts of the neighbourhood in Soho, and the area has been known for the reclaiming of the buildings with some stunning graffiti works.

Soho businesswomen Estrella Zurita and Estrella Malet have set out to cover the trunks of all the orange trees in the area and said, “If this is the neighborhood of the arts, let it show.”

The new initiative has already become an attraction for tourists and is supported by both local business and residents.

