CELEBRATING International Snow Day in Spain could be a little more limited this year as some of the perfect spots will only be available to locals.

The International Ski Federation chose the International Snow Day to be January 19. There are many options in Spain to head for, but the COVID-19 restrictions will see certain places restricted to locals.

One recommendation is the Urbasa-Andía natural park in Navarra, which sees snow for around 40 days each year and there are plenty of trails and forests to explore throughout the Urbasa-Andía natural park.

According to El Pais other recommendations include Hotel Terra in Bonansa, Huesca, only a drive away from Baqueira Beret. In Malaga, Sierra de las Nieves is recommended for those thoroughly prepared to hike and there are some spectacular routes for those with experience.

